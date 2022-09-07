Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 97,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 751,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

