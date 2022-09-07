Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $413.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.29 and a 200-day moving average of $394.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.