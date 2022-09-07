Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after buying an additional 4,316,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,818,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

