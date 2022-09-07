Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,549 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

