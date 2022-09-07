Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 320.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shopify by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

