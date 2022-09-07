Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Qorvo worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $185.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

