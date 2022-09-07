Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 13,635 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 604.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

