Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vicarious Surgical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 208 987 2147 73 2.61

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 192.12%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 48.58%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s peers have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -234.56% -64.61% -16.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 18.40 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 16.31

Vicarious Surgical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

