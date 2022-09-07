Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $168.27 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.20.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

