U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on September 26th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

