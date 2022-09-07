Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) versus Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Head to Head Review

Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ – Get Rating) and Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Town Sports International and Life Time Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 N/A Life Time Group 1 3 6 0 2.50

Life Time Group has a consensus price target of $18.22, indicating a potential upside of 49.73%. Given Life Time Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than Town Sports International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Town Sports International $466.76 million N/A -$18.56 million N/A N/A Life Time Group $1.32 billion 1.79 -$579.37 million ($2.21) -5.51

This table compares Town Sports International and Life Time Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Town Sports International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Life Time Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Town Sports International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Life Time Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Life Time Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Town Sports International and Life Time Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Town Sports International N/A N/A N/A Life Time Group -24.42% -7.35% -2.17%

Summary

Town Sports International beats Life Time Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its Websites. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 186 fitness clubs. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas. The company also offers fitness floors with equipment, locker rooms, group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools, bistros, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, and childcare and Kids Academy learning spaces. Its Life Time Digital provides live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support, curated award-winning health, and fitness and wellness content, as well as access to Apple Fitness+ that offers members content and wellness data monitoring. The company is also involved in media activities, conducting athletic events, and provision of related services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 151 centers in 29 states and one Canadian Province, 63 of which were owned, including ground leases and 88 of which were leased. The company was formerly known as LTF Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. in June 21, 2021. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

