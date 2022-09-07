The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $81.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.00 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

