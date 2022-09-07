Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,482 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 201,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $152.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

