Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,045 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $90.83.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

