Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,149 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

