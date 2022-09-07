Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,274 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.