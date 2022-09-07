Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 10,101 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $86.64.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

