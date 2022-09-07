Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $218.39 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.