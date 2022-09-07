Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $289.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.04 and a 200 day moving average of $355.43.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

