Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $21,129,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,366,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,343,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,522,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

