Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 238.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

