Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTEB opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.23.

