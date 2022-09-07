Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

