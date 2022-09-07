Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.55.

TYL stock opened at $363.59 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

