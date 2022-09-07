Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average of $186.69.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

