Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,706 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

