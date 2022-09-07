Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,622 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,142.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 626,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,183,000 after buying an additional 576,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.66 and its 200 day moving average is $177.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

