Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 6,699 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

NYSE MAS opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

