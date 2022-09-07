Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,124 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $202.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

