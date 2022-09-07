Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

