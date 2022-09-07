Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

RLMD stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,246.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

