Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $69.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Regency Centers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

