Rand Worldwide, Inc. (RWWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on September 19th

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Rand Worldwide Price Performance
OTCMKTS RWWI opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
