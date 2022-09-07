Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Prudential Financial worth $288,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

