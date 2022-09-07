Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) vs. Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Head-To-Head Review

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -38.22% -16.46% -11.84% Toyota Motor 8.42% 9.98% 4.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Proterra and Toyota Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 2 1 0 2.00 Toyota Motor 0 2 3 0 2.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.77%. Toyota Motor has a consensus target price of $178.71, indicating a potential upside of 24.15%. Given Toyota Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toyota Motor is more favorable than Proterra.

58.4% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Proterra has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proterra and Toyota Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 5.52 -$250.01 million ($1.66) -3.59 Toyota Motor $279.51 billion 0.72 $25.37 billion $16.60 8.67

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra. Proterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Proterra on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars; luxury cars; sports cars under the GR Yaris, Corolla Sport, Corolla Cross, and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Highlander name. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma name; minivans; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

