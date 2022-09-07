ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.47

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.47 and traded as low as $50.44. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 589 shares.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter worth $1,217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 41.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

