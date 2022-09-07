PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 3rd

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

PNI stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

