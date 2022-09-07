PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE PGP opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $11.56.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
