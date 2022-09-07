PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PGP opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

