Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Parker-Hannifin worth $339,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PH opened at $266.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.07.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.