Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,234 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ovintiv worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after acquiring an additional 409,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

