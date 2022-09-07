Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $119.33

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $119.33 and traded as low as $99.00. Omega Flex shares last traded at $101.25, with a volume of 8,291 shares traded.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $106,053.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,151,630.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $106,053.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,151,630.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,166.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,874,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,466 shares of company stock worth $2,784,543 in the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,448,000 after acquiring an additional 101,884 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after acquiring an additional 135,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

