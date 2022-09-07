Nickel Industries Limited (NIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 5th.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

