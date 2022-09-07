Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $197.75

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.75 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.55). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.46), with a volume of 88,427 shares changing hands.

Mears Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £226.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,020.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.75.

Mears Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Mears Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

