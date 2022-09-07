Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of Kellogg worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 410.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of K stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock valued at $79,338,753 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.