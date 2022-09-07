John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HTD opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
