John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HTD opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.