John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.