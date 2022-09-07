iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 836.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,251 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,045,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,785,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,243 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,606,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 210,832 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,331 shares during the period.

EZU stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

