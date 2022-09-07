iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 66,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,406,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EDEN opened at €82.85 ($84.54) on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12 month low of €54.51 ($55.62) and a 12 month high of €71.11 ($72.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of €88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.