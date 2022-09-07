Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $24.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMUX. Aegis reduced their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Immunic stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.98. Immunic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
