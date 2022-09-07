Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $24.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMUX. Aegis reduced their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic Price Performance

Immunic stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.98. Immunic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Immunic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 609,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 468,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Immunic by 402.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Immunic by 82.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.