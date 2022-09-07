Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Receives $340.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HNTIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

HNTIF stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

